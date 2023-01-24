Nickelback announces North American tour for this summer

Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.
Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.(Nickelback / Instagram)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Nickelback will have a chance to see them live this summer.

The Canadian rock band announced the Get Rollin’ tour on their Twitter page Monday, saying they were bringing their music to a city “kind of near you.”

The tour kicks off in Quebec City, Canada, on June 12 before heading south to the United States and wrapping up in Belmont Park, New York, on Aug. 30.

The band released their 10th studio and most recent album “Get Rollin’” in November 2022.

To find out if Nickelback is playing in a city near you, check out their website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting inside the Havana Bar and Grill...
1 person reportedly shot himself by accident outside of Springs’ Havana Bar and Grill
The El Paso County Criminal Justice Center
Inmate dies in custody at the El Paso County jail
Crash in Colorado Springs 1/20/23.
Speed likely a factor in deadly Colorado Springs crash along Austin Bluffs on Friday, according to police
Kyree Brown
Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Sheriff seeking what drove ‘mad man’ to shoot up dance hall
Regency Hotel evacuation
Power outage impacts senior living facility in Colorado Springs, firefighters help evacuate dozens of residents
Gas prices continue to rise in Colorado
Colorado ranks top 10 in highest gas prices across country according to AAA