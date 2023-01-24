New details about SWAT raids in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A series of search warrants were served on Thursday as apart of an 18 month long investigation. Colorado Springs Police said it unveiled multiple crimes including motor vehicle theft, fuel theft, and drug seizures.

The four areas police said they raided, along with SWAT, spanned a large area of Colorado Springs, from Woodmen Road and Blackforest Road area, all the way down to an area northwest of Wigwam.

Police said numerous stolen vehicles were recovered during their search efforts, but would not say what was found at each location.

11News spoke with a man who saw one of the raids in Downtown Colorado Springs. He said it was a massive effort.

“The SWAT team pulled up at the corner of the building. They got out with big shields and went around back. About 15 minutes later, a tank came up the road and went around the back,” said Terry Buterbaugh, a local business owner.

Police told 11News they could not give us more information as it is an ongoing investigation.

