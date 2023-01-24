‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford her anymore.(McKamey Animal Center/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - An animal shelter has written a public note in an effort to find a dog owner who abandoned her pet because she was homeless and couldn’t afford her anymore.

The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, posted to Facebook on Tuesday, “A Note To Lilo’s Mom,” which let the owner know that her dog was safe at the shelter after a good Samaritan found her wandering with her leash still attached.

The Facebook post included a handwritten letter from the owner, who explained why she abandoned Lilo.

“Please keep my name. My name is Lilo. Please love me. My mom can’t keep me and is homeless with 2 kids. She tried her best but can’t get help. I cost too much for her. She really loves me, and I’m a great dog and loved to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me,” the letter said.

The letter asked for someone to love Lilo and to not abuse her.
The letter asked for someone to love Lilo and to not abuse her.(McKamey Animal Center/Facebook)

McKamey Animal Center published the note along with a photo of Lilo on Facebook in an effort to reunite the owner with her dog once again.

“If you are reading this, we hope you will come forward to reclaim her,” the shelter said. “We will help you with whatever you need to care for her, to the best of our ability. Lilo definitely misses you, and we would like nothing more than to see her go back to the family she loves.”

The shelter said if she didn’t come forward, staff and volunteers will keep her name and do their best to find her a new home.

McKamey Animal Center provides a pet food pantry and low-cost vaccines, microchips and spay-neuter services along with self-rehoming resources.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Suspect Ronald Andert. Background is a still frame from video provided to KKTV 11 News of his...
WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges
Money graphic.
El Paso County property taxpayers should receive a TABOR refund soon, per Colorado law
Colorado Springs school threat under investigation, does not appear credible
Crash in Colorado Springs 1/20/23.
Speed likely a factor in deadly Colorado Springs crash along Austin Bluffs on Friday, according to police

Latest News

1.24.23
Light snow possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
Suspect in Yakima, Wash. triple-killing being treated by paramedics
At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
‘Tragedy upon tragedy’: California copes with 3rd massacre
FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on...
Adult Swim parts ways with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator amid trial
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance