Colorado Springs school districts alerted to threat by police, police say no credible threat found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several school districts responded to a report of a threat made to a Colorado Springs area school Monday.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the threat was circulating through texts and social media Monday morning. They also say the message was vague, saying the threat was aimed at a school in the Colorado Springs area, but not naming one school in particular.

“They don’t believe it’s credible based on the way the message is being shifted around,” said Robert Tornabene, Civilian Public Information Officer for Colorado Springs Police. “It’s moving across multiple districts,” he said.

Officials say the first report came in around 7 a.m. through Safe2Tell, a school concerns oriented tip line. Police say that report came in from District 11′s Coronado High School.

Tornabene said District 11 leaders “put a message out to their parents after a group of parents showed up to a schools, concerned about their children.”

Police say the original threat post had a photo of several guns, today’s date, and a time the alleged act would happen. They also say similar posts, which were not the original one, started popping up on various social media platforms soon after the original threat post was made.

Several school districts responded by putting out messages to parents, students, and staff, many calling communication around the threat “rumors.”

Academy District 20 sent a message only to parents of students at Rampart High School after district leaders say there were concerns that school was the target. Leaders say the school was on secure perimeter because of that Monday.

District 11′s Facebook post reads that the threat started on Instagram.

Harrison School District 2 said via email, similar threats had been made across the country.

School District 49 sent out a letter district-wide.

Police say they’re still looking for who made the original threat post.

