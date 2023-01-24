Colorado ranks top 10 in highest gas prices across country according to AAA

Gas prices continue to rise across the country. Colorado ranks now eighth in the country for gas prices.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to AAA you can expect to pay around $3.66 A gallon if you need to fill up on Monday in Colorado Springs. That’s around 40 cents higher than just last week.

Regional director of public affairs for AAA Skylar McKinley says that a reason for the price hike could have something to do with Suncor in Commerce City shutting down temporarily. The plant shut down following a winter storm on Dec. 21.

McKinnley says that consumers might not see relief until March. citing that the state of Colorado has the 8th most expensive gas in the country as of Monday. McKinnley adds that Vale and Glenwood Springs have the most expensive gas, per gallon. Of the major cities along the front range, Colorado Springs has the highest prices sitting at about $3.69 per gallon.

“Prices should fall in Colorado below the national average, and right now we’re sitting above it when we get into March and Suncor come back online, if indeed that timeline is matched. But I will say that about that same time, gas prices start to climb,” McKinley said.

McKinley tells 11 News that even though Suncor is expected to reopen in March, the prices may still increase because of spring and summer demand for gas. AAA also advises people to not drive around too much looking for the best deal because they may end up paying more in the end.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting inside the Havana Bar and Grill...
1 person reportedly shot himself by accident outside of Springs’ Havana Bar and Grill
The El Paso County Criminal Justice Center
Inmate dies in custody at the El Paso County jail
Crash in Colorado Springs 1/20/23.
Speed likely a factor in deadly Colorado Springs crash along Austin Bluffs on Friday, according to police
Kyree Brown
Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car

Latest News

Regency Hotel evacuation
Power outage impacts senior living facility in Colorado Springs, firefighters help evacuate dozens of residents
1/23/23
GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO RISE
Continued Chilly for Tuesday
Chilly and Quiet Tuesday
Deadly crashes on the rise for Colorado’s highways, El Paso County led the state in 2022
Deadly crashes on the rise for Colorado’s highways, El Paso County led the state in 2022