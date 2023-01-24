Colorado ranks top 10 in highest gas prices across country according to AAA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to AAA you can expect to pay around $3.66 A gallon if you need to fill up on Monday in Colorado Springs. That’s around 40 cents higher than just last week.

Regional director of public affairs for AAA Skylar McKinley says that a reason for the price hike could have something to do with Suncor in Commerce City shutting down temporarily. The plant shut down following a winter storm on Dec. 21.

McKinnley says that consumers might not see relief until March. citing that the state of Colorado has the 8th most expensive gas in the country as of Monday. McKinnley adds that Vale and Glenwood Springs have the most expensive gas, per gallon. Of the major cities along the front range, Colorado Springs has the highest prices sitting at about $3.69 per gallon.

“Prices should fall in Colorado below the national average, and right now we’re sitting above it when we get into March and Suncor come back online, if indeed that timeline is matched. But I will say that about that same time, gas prices start to climb,” McKinley said.

McKinley tells 11 News that even though Suncor is expected to reopen in March, the prices may still increase because of spring and summer demand for gas. AAA also advises people to not drive around too much looking for the best deal because they may end up paying more in the end.

