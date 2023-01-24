Colorado Lottery hits $4 billion in proceeds since its start 40 years ago

Colorado Lottery logo
(Colorado Lottery)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Lottery is celebrating the big 4-0!

It was in 1983 that the first ticket was scratched. Now 40 years and $4 billion later, Colorado Lottery says its greatest legacy is what those tickets have given back to the state.

“Lottery dollars are everywhere people play in Colorado,” said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery. “From pavilions and arenas to open space and trail support, there are Lottery dollars in every state park and in hundreds of local outdoor resources in Colorado. We are looking forward to another 40 years of giving back to the great state of Colorado.”

Colorado Lottery is entirely self-funded, and its proceeds go towards supporting Colorado schools and the state’s renown outdoor spaces.

“One of GOCO’s most iconic investments, thanks in part to Lottery dollars, is the conservation of Greenland Ranch in 2000. The land protection effort by partners The Conservation Fund, Douglas County, and the landowner permanently safeguarded 17,000+ acres between Denver and Colorado Springs along the I-25 corridor,” Colorado Lottery said in a news release.

Colorado Lottery said the following received lottery dollars last year:

Great Outdoors Colorado ($73.1 million)

The Conservation Trust Fund ($72.1 million)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife ($24.3 million)

Building Excellent Schools Today ($9.3 million)

