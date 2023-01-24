COLORADO COLD CASE: Teen shot and killed in Colorado Springs in 2004

Dequincy King
Dequincy King
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly 20 years after a teen was shot and killed in Colorado Springs, police continue to search for answers.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department shared a photo of 19-year-old Dequincy King. According to police, King’s body was found in a car outside of Papasan’s Sports Bar. The bar was located at 315 E. Arvada St. near I-25 and S. Nevada Avenue. Police add that King died of a gunshot wound.

Ayone with information on this case is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

