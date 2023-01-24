Brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. arrested in connection with fatal crash in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - The brother of one of the Denver Nuggets’ stars was arrested over the weekend for allegedly causing a deadly crash.

Denver police say 21-year-old Coban Porter is facing vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges after crashing into another vehicle on the south side of the city early Sunday morning. The other driver died at the scene.

#TRAFFiC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving two motorist at the intersection of S. University Blvd. and Buchtel Boulevard. One of the motorist was declared deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area; Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/2gY3BtPgJ0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 22, 2023

According to arrest papers obtained by 11 News, Porter is accused of running a red light at 50 mph and colliding with the victim’s vehicle. The arresting officer noted that while speaking to Porter in the back of an ambulance, he smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and his speech was slurred and mumbling.

Sister station CBS Denver reports Porter has been released from jail on a $2,000 bond.

Porter is the younger brother of Nuggets small forward Michael Porter Jr. He plays basketball for the University of Denver, though is sitting out the current season due to an ACL injury.

Michael Porter Jr. sat out Sunday night’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder for “personal reasons,” according to the team.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Katharina Rothman.

