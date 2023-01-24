10 official mayoral candidates now on the ballot for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The race to become the next mayor of Colorado Springs is now set.

As of the 5 p.m. deadline on Jan. 23, 10 candidates are officially on the ballot. No names will be added to ballot after the 23rd.

Sallie Clark, Andrew Dalby, Darryl Glenn, Longinos Gonzalez Jr., Lawrence Martinez, Blessing “Yemi” Mobolade, Kallan Reece Rodebaugh, Tom Strand, Johnathan Tiegen, and Wayne Williams were listed as candidates on the city’s website.

As of Tuesday morning, Martinez, Rodebaugh, Strand and Tiegen either did not have websites listed on the city page or did not have a working link. We will include those links when they are made available.

The election is scheduled for April 4 and also includes a ballot question tied to TOPS, three at-large City Council seats, and the unexpired term for City Council District 3.

KKTV 11 News has scheduled a mayoral forum with the United Way. The forum is scheduled for March 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. inside the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 to withdraw their names from the race.

