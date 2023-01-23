WATCH LIVE: Update on deadly mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebration over the weekend

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
MONTEREY PARK, CA. (KKTV) - On Monday, the governor of California will join other city and state officials to provide an update on Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in which 10 people were killed while celebrating Lunar New Year.

Investigators say they’re still searching for a motive for the gunman who began shooting inside of a ballroom dance club located in the Los Angeles area.

Police say the suspected gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van on Sunday. The Los Angeles County sheriff identified him as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. According to police, Tran fled in the vehicle after people stopped his attempt at a second shooting Saturday night.

Ten people were killed and another 10 were injured in the mass shooting that happened at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park during the planned two-day Lunar New Year celebration to ring in the Year of the Rabbit.

