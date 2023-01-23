Voice of the consumer: Getting more Zzzs in the new year

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If your New Year’s resolution is to get more sleep, you are in luck. Consumer Reports did research to help us catch more ZZZs. With two little ones at home, I rarely get a full night’s sleep, so I jumped on the opportunity to hear about what they have to say! Experts say if we adjust just a few things, it can make a big difference.

“Especially the temperature, it’s something as easy as that. You want to set it for right around 65 degrees. Obviously if that’s too cold, maybe adjust it a couple notches, but you want it to be cool because that indicates to your body that it’s time to go to sleep,” said Tanya Christian, Consumer Reports home expert. “As far as humidity in the air, if it’s too dry of an environment, you want to add some moisture in with something like a humidifier. Obviously if there’s dust or allergens, maybe you have a pet that sleeps with you, an air purifier is a good choice for making sure that the air in the room is clean.”

There are also several recommendations on the products we use, like our mattress, bedding, pillow and more.

“If you’ve had your mattress for about seven to 10 years and you’re feeling like it’s just not supporting you the way that it used to, it might be time to look into a new mattress. On ConsumerReports.org, we have well over 200 mattresses in our ratings,” said Christian. “What you want to do is make sure that you’re getting a mattress that aligns with your spine. So, if you’re a petite sleeper, a tall sleeper, make sure that you’re picking a mattress that is conducive with the way you sleep and your body position.”

Consumer Reports recently conducted a sleep survey, which found 9 in 10 Americans said they experienced at least one sleep challenge.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people have trouble sleeping. That’s just the reality. We also found that some people did see improvements when they made very small adjustments to their sleep environment. It could be something as simple as what we mentioned earlier, just setting the temperature cooler or getting cooler bedding, breathable bedding, that helps them to regulate their sleep temperature,” said Christian.

“If you’re someone this year who said, ‘I’m going to work out more, maybe do some yoga.’ We actually found that our sleep respondents did notice a change in their sleep when they did practice something like yoga.”

Other small steps you can take include turning on the air conditioning or using a fan at night.

“Obviously, you want to prioritize your sleep. If you can set a schedule, that tends to be very helpful so that your body knows, ‘OK at this time, it’s going to wind down, it’s going to go to sleep.’ Then the same thing if you can set a schedule for when you wake up. There are also things you can use to help with that, such as a sunrise alarm clock, if you find yourself having trouble going to sleep or waking up,” she said. “But honestly, keeping yourself on a schedule, making sure your bedroom environment is what it needs to be and obviously if you have things that can support that, a good mattress, a good pillow, you are well on your way to better sleep.”

