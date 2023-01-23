Sheriff: Suspect in LA mass shooting found dead in van

Los Angeles, CA. (KKTV) - The search for the suspect behind a mass shooting in California ended Sunday.

Los Angeles police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran is responsible for a mass shooting at a dance studio about 10 miles from downtown LA.

According to authorities, Tran first open fired at a the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Years celebration just before 10:30 Saturday night.

Ten people, five men and five women, were killed and 10 more were sent to the hospital sustaining injuries.

About 20-30 minutes later, police say Tran entered another dance studio in Alhambra where two bystanders wrestled the gun away from him.

“I want to also commend those two individuals that tackled the gun away from the second incident,” said California Sate Senator Susan Rubio.

Police say Tran fled the second location in a white van.

The vehicle of interest was later located by police with different plates.

As officers approached the van, one gunshot was heard. Hours later, a SWAT team determined Tran had died from a self-inflicted fun shot wound.

Inside the van, authorities say they found evidence linking Tran to both dance studios.

“The investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff’s homicide detectives are working around the clock, gathering additional information and working on determining the motive behind this extremely tragic event,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna adding that there are no other outstanding suspects.

The president has ordered White House flags to be flown at half staff until Thursday in honor of the victims.

