School threat under investigation, does not appear credible, says Colorado Springs district

School with police lights
(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs-area school districts are investigating what they’re calling a “generic” social media post threatening harm to an unspecified school.

According to a letter to families from District 11, the threat does not appear credible, though the investigation is ongoing. Students are asked not to share the threat online. The letter, obtained by 11 News, reads as followed:

Dear D11 High School and Middle School Families,

The District is aware of several rumors spreading on social media today. District security was informed of a generic Instagram post threatening harm at a school, but not any school in particular. Other area school districts are also looking into this threat. This generic post is creating some concern in our community and is currently being investigated. At this time, we are NOT finding any credibility to these social media posts.

The safety of all of our students and our staff is our top priority throughout District 11. We take all threats seriously, and consequences up to and including suspension may be put in place depending on the situation. All threats are thoroughly investigated, and there is no tolerance for violence or threats on our campus.

Please help us to put any rumors to rest and ask that your student not spread this on social media. Thank you.

11 News is reaching out to local law enforcement for more information.

