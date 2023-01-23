Police: Springs man arrested after threatening neighbors, kicking officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wielding a baseball bat allegedly threatened his neighbors and law enforcement before he was finally arrested Sunday night.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Tremont Street around 11:30 p.m. on reports of someone banging on doors with a bat and “making homicidal threats.” The complex is just north of Monument Valley Park.

“When officers attempted to contact the suspect, he threatened officers with an aluminum bat,” a lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter. “Officers challenged the suspect, who retreated inside his apartment and locked the door.”

Police were able to convince the suspect to come back out, and he was taken into custody. He lashed out at officers a second time after they took him to a medical facility for an assessment.

“While being escorted inside; the suspect kicked one officer,” police said.

He has since been taken to the El Paso County jail, where records indicate he’s being held on a $10,000 bond. The suspect has been identified as Derek Passmore.

