Man sentenced for violently attacking woman on a popular Colorado trail

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for violently attacking a woman on a popular Colorado trail.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details on the sentence for 25-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales with the public on Monday. The attack reportedly happened just after 6 in the morning on July 11, 2020 along the High Line Canal Trail in Aurora. The victim, a woman, was attacked by a man with a board.

“Upon arrival, officers found the victim with substantial bodily injuries including wounds to her hands and head,” part of a news release from the 18th Judicial DA’s Office reads. “She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and survived. During the investigation, officers located a homeless encampment near the scene where the [attack] occurred. At one of the campsites, officers observed a black piece of wood and a black bed headboard which had similar characteristics to the wood discovered at the incident location.”

A search warrant was executed and authorities found items belonging to Gonzalez from a different incident. Authorities also learned Gonzalez was being monitored by a GPS ankle bracelet. The data tied to the bracelet put Gonzales at the scene of the crime on the day and time the attack was carried out.

“While open spaces are for all to enjoy, we all deserve to feel safe,” the survivor of the July 11, 2020 attack said in court. “I’m always on high alert when I hear something behind me, fearing what could be another attack. No number of apologies could undo or right what happened to me that day.”

A different woman was also attacked in the same area just three days earlier while riding her bike with her daughters. That victim was able to identify Gonzales as the suspect.

“The evidence left no doubt that Gonzalez was solely responsible for viciously attacking two women who were utilizing the public trail, something they did every day for exercise,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jason Siers said. “The victims showed enormous strength and courage to survive and we hope this week’s sentence brings them some closure.”

Gonzales was found guilty of multiple crimes including assault. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

