Large fire in Trinidad considered arson, suspect in custody

Photo of a large commercial fire in Trinidad.
Photo of a large commercial fire in Trinidad.(Trinidad PD/Crimewatch.net)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Trinidad have a person in custody in connection to a large fire on Thursday.

The fire destroyed two businesses inside a commercial building at 165 E. 1st Street, near N. Maple Street and Main Street. Trinidad Police announced the arrest of Sherry Abeyta on Monday. Abeyta is being charged with first-degree arson.

11 News spoke to the daughter-in-law of one of the business owners, Regina Morelli-Low.

“He’s worked countless hours giving a lot to this community,” Regina said of her father-in-law Dr. Lawrence Low. “He’s an old cowboy, just a good-hearted man. Any love and support we can get is a blessing.”

A GoFundMe was set up by a volunteer firefighter to help Dr. Low’s office. Click here to give. According to Regina, Dr. Low lost all of his equipment in the blaze.

