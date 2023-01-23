Jury selection to begin in former attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial

The long-anticipated murder trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to begin in Walterboro Monday morning. Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7. Alex Murdaugh, (right), was charged with the killings in July of 2022.
By Patrick Phillips, Steve Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will begin in Walterboro this week with jury selection set to begin Monday morning.

Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

Murdaugh’s defense team, attorneys Jim Griffin and state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, released a joint statement Sunday night on the eve of the trial, stating that they would not provide any further statements or responses to anything that occurs during the trial “in order to preserve the integrity of the trial process.”

“We are fully prepared to challenge the State’s allegations, and to demonstrate the weaknesses in the State’s case before a Colleton County jury,” the statement read. “Alex looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name of these heinous charges so that the Attorney General can finally begin looking for the actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son.”

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Murdaugh told investigators he discovered the bodies of his wife and son at the family’s hunting property in the Islandton community of rural Colleton County after he returned from visiting his ailing father.

The investigation into their killings took many twists and turns with Murdaugh being indicted on scores of financial crime charges. A Colleton County jury indicted him on the murder charges in July of last year, more than a year after the killings.

The indictments alleged he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained his innocence.

“The evidence, in this case, is substantial and it all points to Alex Murdaugh,” Chief Attorney Creighton Waters said.

The trial is expected to last approximately three weeks, about three times longer than most murder trials in the state.

Jury selection could last for most of this first week.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Refund Shock” possible for 2023 tax season
Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting inside the Havana Bar and Grill...
One person reportedly shot himself by accident outside of Havana Bar and Grill
The El Paso County Criminal Justice Center
Inmate dies in custody at the El Paso County jail
Kyree Brown
Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car
According to police on scene, the car involved ran into the back of the snowplow. The car ended...
One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Gunman in Lunar New Year massacre found dead; motive unclear
Officials say 10 people were killed and 10 wounded in the shooting.
Authorities left searching for motive in Calif. dance club shooting
Ciara Gilliam, 22, died in August 2022 after taking a Xanax pill that turned out to be laced...
Lawsuit: Woman’s fentanyl death enabled by Snapchat drug sales
The lawsuit says the 22-year-old woman died after taking a Xanax pill she bought through...
Family sues Snapchat for allegedly making it easier for 22-year-old to buy drugs