Colorado Springs police on accident alert status Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have gone back on “accident alert” status as a few light snow showers pass through the Pikes Peak region.

Under accident alert, or cold reporting, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use, or public property damage, they’re asked to exchange information versus calling police. Drivers then have up 72 hours to report the crash.

Springs police say the above still applies if a tow truck has to be called to the scene.

To report a crash in Colorado Springs, click here.

