Colorado organization asks for public input to keep the state a “world-class outdoor destination”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado organization is asking for public input for outdoor recreation and conservation planning.

The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) is holding a series of community listening sessions to offer everyone a chance to voice their opinions on what is important to them when it comes to going outdoors. They say they want to make sure Colorado remains “a world-class outdoor destination.”

The meetings will cover El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties.

“We love these places,” said Becky Leinweber, the executive director of PPORA. “We want to keep what’s special about our Pikes Peak region, but to do that we need to plan for the future.”

The meetings start Monday and go through Saturday, the 28th. They will take place in person across six locations across the three counties, with virtual attendance options.

- Monday, Jan. 23: In-person at 5 p.m. and virtual at 7 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain Jr. High (Colorado Springs)

- Tuesday, Jan. 24: In-person at 5 p.m. and virtual 7 p.m. at the Heritage Center (Cripple Creek)

- Wednesday, Jan. 25: In-person at 5 p.m. and virtual at 7 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center (Woodland Park)

- Thursday, Jan. 26: In-person at 5 p.m. and virtual at 7 p.m. at Pathfinder Regional Park Auditorium (Florence)

- Friday, Jan. 27: In-person at 5 p.m. and virtual at 7 p.m. at Pikes Peak State College, Centennial Campus Atrium

- Saturday, Jan. 28: In-person at 10 a.m. and virtual at 12 p.m. at Library 21C (Colorado Springs)

You can pre-register here.

