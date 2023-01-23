Brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. arrested in connection with fatal crash in Denver

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The brother of one of the Denver Nuggets’ stars was arrested over the weekend in connection with a deadly crash.

Denver police say 21-year-old Coban Porter is facing vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges after crashing into another vehicle on the south side of the city early Sunday morning. The other driver died at the scene.

Police are currently not releasing any information on what led up to the crash or why Porter is facing charges. Sister station CBS Denver reports he has already been released on a $2,000 bond.

Porter is the younger brother of Nuggets small forward Michael Porter Jr. He plays basketball for the University of Denver, though is sitting out the current season due to an ACL injury.

Michael Porter Jr. sat out Sunday night’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder for “personal reasons,” according to the team.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting inside the Havana Bar and Grill...
1 person reportedly shot himself by accident outside of Springs’ Havana Bar and Grill
The El Paso County Criminal Justice Center
Inmate dies in custody at the El Paso County jail
Kyree Brown
Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car
According to police on scene, the car involved ran into the back of the snowplow. The car ended...
One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

Light snow Monday morning
Light snow for Monday morning commute
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Getting more Zzzs in the new year
Colorado Springs police on the scene of a deadly crash in June 2022. Officers said a...
CDOT launches new anti-speeding campaign as El Paso County roads see rise in speed-related fatalities
The El Paso County Criminal Justice Center
Inmate dies in custody at the El Paso County jail