2-vehicle crash along Powers in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Early into the investigation, police didn’t believe there were any life-threatening injured tied to a two-vehicle crash on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 3:37 p.m. for the crash at Powers Boulevard and Fountain Boulevard. One of the vehicles rolled and was on its side blocking the southbound lanes of Powers.

