2-vehicle crash along Powers in Colorado Springs under investigation

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Early into the investigation, police didn’t believe there were any life-threatening injured tied to a two-vehicle crash on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 3:37 p.m. for the crash at Powers Boulevard and Fountain Boulevard. One of the vehicles rolled and was on its side blocking the southbound lanes of Powers.

Click here for live traffic updates.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic.

