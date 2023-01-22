Two people shot in the same area as Havana Bar and Grill, police not sure if connected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating what led up to at least one person getting shot inside a bar and grill in southern Colorado early this morning.

Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting inside the Havana Bar and Grill around 1:00am. As police arrived, they found one person with gunshot wounds inside of the bar and grill.

Police confirms with 11 News that the man that was shot has serious but non life threatening injuries. Police say half an hour later, another shooting victim was brought to the hospital. Police believe it was in the same area as the first shooting but at this time, officers are not sure if the shooting victims are from the same scene. The second man involved in this shooting also has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no suspect information to provide. If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

