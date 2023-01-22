Inmate dies in custody at the El Paso County jail

The El Paso County jail was the site of one of Colorado's worst COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020.
The El Paso County Criminal Justice Center(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate died while in custody at the El Paso County jail Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the woman’s passing Sunday morning, stating that she was found unconscious in her cell just after 5.

“The deputy began life-saving measures while calling for medical assistance over her issued radio. Medical staff and sheriff’s staff within the jail responded,” the sheriff’s office said. “Life-saving measures were initiated by the sheriff’s office and medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care.

“Despite life-saving measures, the inmate passed away.”

The coroner’s office is now performing an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The inmate has not been identified at the time of this writing.

