Burn operation underway east of Woodland Park; smoke could be visible

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - If you see smoke along the Highway 24 corridor, the U.S. Forest Service says not to panic!

The Pikes Peak Ranger District is conducting burn pile operations Sunday near Woodland Park. The Forest Service says smoke could be visible from the Springs to Divide.

#PikesPeakRD conducting pile burn operations today in the #CarrolLakesRX, off Forest Road 309. Smoke may be visible along the US-24 Corridor, from Divide to Colorado Springs. Standby for a following update when burning operations have ceased for the day. — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) January 22, 2023

The area where the operation is taking place is roughly between Woodland Park and the Air Force Academy when viewed on a map.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.