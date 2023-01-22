Burn operation underway east of Woodland Park; smoke could be visible

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - If you see smoke along the Highway 24 corridor, the U.S. Forest Service says not to panic!

The Pikes Peak Ranger District is conducting burn pile operations Sunday near Woodland Park. The Forest Service says smoke could be visible from the Springs to Divide.

The area where the operation is taking place is roughly between Woodland Park and the Air Force Academy when viewed on a map.

