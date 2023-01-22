2 hurt in crash at Academy and Meadowland

Police lights road
(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two drivers were hospitalized after colliding in an intersection Saturday evening.

Springs police say an Audi sedan was traveling through the intersection of Academy and Meadowland on a yellow light while a Ford Escape was trying to make a left turn in the same intersection.

“As the traffic signal turned yellow, vehicle no. 2 [the Escape] entered the intersection and was struck by vehicle no. 1. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with injuries,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Police didn’t say if anyone would be cited in the crash.

The conditions of the drivers have not been released as of Sunday morning.

