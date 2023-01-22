2 hurt in crash at Academy and Meadowland

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two drivers were hospitalized after colliding in an intersection Saturday evening.

Springs police say an Audi sedan was traveling through the intersection of Academy and Meadowland on a yellow light while a Ford Escape was trying to make a left turn in the same intersection.

“As the traffic signal turned yellow, vehicle no. 2 [the Escape] entered the intersection and was struck by vehicle no. 1. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with injuries,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Police didn’t say if anyone would be cited in the crash.

The conditions of the drivers have not been released as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.