Cause of fire in Trinidad on Thursday under investigation

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Trinidad Fire Department (TFD) spent early Thursday evening fighting a commercial building fire at 166 E, 1st Street.

The fire happened near West Main St. The building is home to two chiropractor offices, Fisher’s Peak and Lawrence Low. The building was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. By 5:42 that evening, Trinidad Police Department reports that the fire was out and streets were open. About two hours later, officials say the fire sparked back up, but was quickly contained.

As of Friday night, the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

All emergency personnel including Trinidad Fire Department, Hoehne Fire Protection, Fisher’s Peak Fire Protection District and Fort Carson were present for both efforts in fighting the fire.

Any further updates on the Trinidad building fire will be posted to TFD's Twitter account:

