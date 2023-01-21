Pike’s Peak Library district to test for meth contamination in library bathrooms

PPLD to hire contractors to analyze library bathrooms for contamination
PPLD to hire contractors to analyze library bathrooms for contamination(KKTV)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After seeing reports of library closures in Boulder, Inglewood and Littleton due to meth contamination. The pikes peak library district says its taking extra measures to make sure its keeping patrons safe here in Colorado springs.

“I don’t know what we’ll find,” facilities manager for Pikes Peak Library District Gary Syling said. “We don’t have any reason to believe that we have the same issue, but we’re being proactive in taking these steps to verify that is the case.”

Syling says that library bathrooms have become a point of interest for drug users. Stating reason could be because the bathrooms provide a place of privacy.

Because of this PPLD is now working with a consultant who has been certified by the state department of public health and environment to conduct screenings in 15 different libraries throughout the district.

“So we have a good, long relationship with the consultant,” Syling said. “So I’m in touch with them daily trying to gather more information and figure out the process that we’re going to take to address this.”

It’s unclear when the tests could begin, but a spokesperson for PPLD says they could take up to a month to complete and that libraries will remain open.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Refund Shock” possible for 2023 tax season
Crash in Colorado Springs 1/20/23.
Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
SWAT equipment and several CSPD patrol cars were seen leaving the area of Platte Avenue and...
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
LEFT: Aaron Miller. RIGHT: Darlene Griffith
Man and woman arrested in Colorado Springs days after a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Graphic of meth.
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

Latest News

Snow on Saturday...for some
Snow Through Saturday...for some of us
Missing Pueblo boy.
Missing boy in the Pueblo area was found
Fire at commercial building in Trinidad 1/19/23.
Cause of fire in Trinidad on Thursday under investigation
The Colorado Department of Transportation
New data shows traffic deaths in Colorado reached near-record high in 2022