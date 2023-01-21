Pike’s Peak Library district to test for meth contamination in library bathrooms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After seeing reports of library closures in Boulder, Inglewood and Littleton due to meth contamination. The pikes peak library district says its taking extra measures to make sure its keeping patrons safe here in Colorado springs.

“I don’t know what we’ll find,” facilities manager for Pikes Peak Library District Gary Syling said. “We don’t have any reason to believe that we have the same issue, but we’re being proactive in taking these steps to verify that is the case.”

Syling says that library bathrooms have become a point of interest for drug users. Stating reason could be because the bathrooms provide a place of privacy.

Because of this PPLD is now working with a consultant who has been certified by the state department of public health and environment to conduct screenings in 15 different libraries throughout the district.

“So we have a good, long relationship with the consultant,” Syling said. “So I’m in touch with them daily trying to gather more information and figure out the process that we’re going to take to address this.”

It’s unclear when the tests could begin, but a spokesperson for PPLD says they could take up to a month to complete and that libraries will remain open.

