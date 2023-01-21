Overnight house fire displaces family of three for the night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is displaced after a fire breaks out in their home early this morning.

This is on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street near Downtown, Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News the family was able to get out of their home safety but they had to find a new place to stay for the night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:24am. As firefighters arrived, they found the home on fire.

Firefighters tell 11 News smoke detectors did alert the family so they were able to escape their home. This is a family of one parent and two children. As of right now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

11 News will continue to update as we learn more.

