Overnight house fire displaces family of three for the night in Colorado Springs

This is on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas St. and South Tejon St. in downtown, Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News the family was able to get out of their home safety but they had to find a new place to stay for the night. No one was hurt in this fire.
This is on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas St. and South Tejon St. in downtown,...
This is on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas St. and South Tejon St. in downtown, Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News the family was able to get out of their home safety but they had to find a new place to stay for the night. No one was hurt in this fire.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is displaced after a fire breaks out in their home early this morning.

This is on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street near Downtown, Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News the family was able to get out of their home safety but they had to find a new place to stay for the night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:24am. As firefighters arrived, they found the home on fire.

Firefighters tell 11 News smoke detectors did alert the family so they were able to escape their home. This is a family of one parent and two children. As of right now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

11 News will continue to update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Refund Shock” possible for 2023 tax season
Crash in Colorado Springs 1/20/23.
Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
SWAT equipment and several CSPD patrol cars were seen leaving the area of Platte Avenue and...
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
Generic fire truck
Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning
Graphic of meth.
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

Latest News

Snow on Saturday...for some
Snow Through Saturday for Southeastern Plains
PPLD to hire contractors to analyze library bathrooms for contamination
Pike’s Peak Library district to test for meth contamination in library bathrooms
Missing Pueblo boy.
Missing boy in the Pueblo area was found
Fire at commercial building in Trinidad 1/19/23.
Cause of fire in Trinidad on Thursday under investigation