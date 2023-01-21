One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs

According to police on scene, the car involved ran into the back of the snowplow. The car ended...
According to police on scene, the car involved ran into the back of the snowplow. The car ended up in the field on the side of the road, and the driver had to be extricated by firefighters.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning.

According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police said the driver was travelling too close to the plow. The car ended up in the field on the side of the road, and the driver had to be extricated by firefighters.

The driver was then taken to the hospital to receive treatment for injuries, and as of the last time this article was updated, the extent and severity of those injuries was unknown.

As of 12:15 p.m., eastbound lanes of Woodmen Road turning south on Tutt Boulevard were still closed, and police expected them to be closed for around another hour.

