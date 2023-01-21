Colorado Springs holds town hall to discuss potential traffic projects

A meeting regarding potential expansions of Fillmore Street and Constitution Avenue saw a turn...
A meeting regarding potential expansions of Fillmore Street and Constitution Avenue saw a turn out so large people were turned away on Saturday morning.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Stratton Elementary School was packed Saturday morning as the city held a town hall meeting to discuss possible traffic projects to address mobility for Fillmore Street and Uintah Street.

According to city officials, at least 400 people were in attendance.

Part of the purpose of this meeting was to gain citizen input on potential projects on Fillmore Street or Constitution Avenue, and 11 News viewers and our crew on scene said so many people showed up that several were turned away due to overcrowding of the space. Crews also said police were enforcing traffic in the area, and no one else was being allowed in as of about 10:35 a.m.

According to officials, at minimum, the city’s proposed study would consider widening Fillmore Street, extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25 utilizing existing right-of-way, or maintaining the current roadway configuration with the understanding that traffic congestion and delay will likely increase.

As of this article’s last update, the meeting was still ongoing. It can be joined virtually here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Refund Shock” possible for 2023 tax season
Crash in Colorado Springs 1/20/23.
Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
SWAT equipment and several CSPD patrol cars were seen leaving the area of Platte Avenue and...
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
Generic fire truck
Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning
Graphic of meth.
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

Latest News

Snow continues for southeastern plains
Snow Through Saturday for Southeastern Plains
This is on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas St. and South Tejon St. in downtown,...
Overnight house fire displaces family of three for the night in Colorado Springs
PPLD to hire contractors to analyze library bathrooms for contamination
Pike’s Peak Library district to test for meth contamination in library bathrooms
Missing Pueblo boy.
Missing boy in the Pueblo area was found