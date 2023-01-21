Colorado Springs holds town hall to discuss potential traffic projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Stratton Elementary School was packed Saturday morning as the city held a town hall meeting to discuss possible traffic projects to address mobility for Fillmore Street and Uintah Street.

According to city officials, at least 400 people were in attendance.

Part of the purpose of this meeting was to gain citizen input on potential projects on Fillmore Street or Constitution Avenue, and 11 News viewers and our crew on scene said so many people showed up that several were turned away due to overcrowding of the space. Crews also said police were enforcing traffic in the area, and no one else was being allowed in as of about 10:35 a.m.

According to officials, at minimum, the city’s proposed study would consider widening Fillmore Street, extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25 utilizing existing right-of-way, or maintaining the current roadway configuration with the understanding that traffic congestion and delay will likely increase.

As of this article’s last update, the meeting was still ongoing. It can be joined virtually here.

