Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was impacting traffic in Colorado Springs on Friday.

At about 11:45 a.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was reporting that several lanes of Austin Bluffs were closed on the northbound side of the road near Rangewood Drive.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

