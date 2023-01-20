Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was impacting traffic in Colorado Springs on Friday.
At about 11:45 a.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was reporting that several lanes of Austin Bluffs were closed on the northbound side of the road near Rangewood Drive.
