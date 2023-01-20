Officer helps prevent man from jumping off bridge with hug, police say

Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a...
Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a man’s life.(New Haven Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:09 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut are sharing an officer’s actions that they say helped save a man’s life.

On Thursday, the New Haven Police Department released information regarding a situation on Jan. 13 where officers responded to a man who was threatening to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.

The department said Officer Wityak was one of the officers who were called to the scene.

Wityak spoke to the man in distress and used his crisis Intervention skills to convince him to seek help at the hospital, according to the department.

Connecticut authorities said it was an emotional encounter for the officer and the man but it ended with the two of them hugging.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska
LEFT: Aaron Miller. RIGHT: Darlene Griffith
Man and woman arrested in Colorado Springs days after a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Colorado Springs Police officers execute a search warrant in the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd....
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
Missing teen Leah Zander.
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help
Rocky Mountain Brewery.
Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business

Latest News

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
The FBI is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual(s) responsible for a series of...
FBI Denver offering $25,000 reward for information on pregnancy center arson case
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
tdb
Fountain police officers make carjacking arrest following a chase