New data shows traffic deaths in Colorado reached near-record high in 2022

DENVER (KKTV) - Newly-released data from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows that 750 people died on state roads in 2022, making it the highest number of traffic deaths seen since 1981, according to a press release sent out by CDOT on Friday.

That same press release went on to say that 2022 saw record numbers of motorcycle and pedestrian deaths which has prompted officials to develop a comprehensive plan to address the rising trend in traffic fatalities.

Officials with CDOT say the agency is partnering with Colorado State Patrol and the Division of Motor Vehicles to launch a new campaign called the “Advancing Transportation Safety Program.” According to the press release, this program will focus on four key areas including: safe drivers, safe people, safe roads, and post-crash care.

In addition to the new safety campaign, officials with CDOT and CSP say the agencies will be collaborating with local law enforcement, community groups, and municipalities to address the issue.

On Monday, officials with CDOT, CSP, and the Division of Motor Vehicles are set to host a virtual press conference to share the new data on traffic deaths in 2022 and provide more details on their response going forward.

Speakers expected to attend include:

Keith Stefanik - Deputy Chief Engineer, CDOT

Col. Matthew Packard - Chief of Colorado State Patrol

Electra Bustle - Director, Department of Revenue and Division of Motor Vehicles

Patrick Chavez - Statewide Traffic Incident Management Program Coordinator, CDOT

