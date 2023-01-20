Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

Graphic of meth.
Graphic of meth.(Radspunk / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0 / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:41 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday.

“Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination inside one of their public restrooms,” part of a statement from PPLD reads. “Though there is no known exposure at any PPLD facility, Library leadership is taking proactive action to ensure the safety and well-being of patrons and staff. As a precautionary measure, PPLD will contract a local vendor that’s certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to conduct screening tests inside all public restrooms at 15 locations across the Library District. This testing will determine if there are any hazardous levels that need to be addressed. It could take up to 3 - 4 weeks to collect the samples at Library locations across El Paso County, complete the testing, and receive results. PPLD will share information and updates as they become available.”

The Bemis Public Library in Littleton announced “recent findings of methamphetamine contamination in the Boulder and Englewood libraries led the City of Littleton facilities staff to proactively test the bathrooms and ventilation systems at Bemis Public Library” on Thursday.

“While no evidence of drug paraphernalia or use of drugs was observed by library staff, the testing was performed out of an abundance of caution,” part of a post on the Bemis Library Facebook page reads. “The findings indicate elevated levels of methamphetamine contamination requiring professional decontamination in the main floor women’s and men’s bathroom exhaust fans, and in the lower-level family bathroom.

“The safety of our employees and library patrons is our first priority,” said Littleton City Manager Jim Becklenberg. “According to our partners at Arapahoe County Public Health, health risks to the public are considered low but we want to make sure our building is as safe as can be before we reopen it.”

