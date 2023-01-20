MISSING: 9-year-old boy last seen Thursday morning in Pueblo
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with locating a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen walking to school Thursday morning.
According to police, Shaikym Sennette was last spotted at about 7:30 in the morning in the 1000 block of Cedar St. The neighborhood is west of I-25 just north of Northern Avenue.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 719-553-2502.
