MISSING: 9-year-old boy last seen Thursday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with locating a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen walking to school Thursday morning.

According to police, Shaikym Sennette was last spotted at about 7:30 in the morning in the 1000 block of Cedar St. The neighborhood is west of I-25 just north of Northern Avenue.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 719-553-2502.

which is located in the 1000 block of Cedar St. He is also known to frequent the area of Bessemer Park's Playground.

Officers have not yet been able to locate Shaikym, and there is no information as to where he might be. pic.twitter.com/JQ6d2G2Nuj — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) January 20, 2023

