MISSING: 9-year-old boy last seen Thursday morning in Pueblo

Missing Pueblo boy.
Missing Pueblo boy.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with locating a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen walking to school Thursday morning.

According to police, Shaikym Sennette was last spotted at about 7:30 in the morning in the 1000 block of Cedar St. The neighborhood is west of I-25 just north of Northern Avenue.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 719-553-2502.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT equipment and several CSPD patrol cars were seen leaving the area of Platte Avenue and...
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
LEFT: Aaron Miller. RIGHT: Darlene Griffith
Man and woman arrested in Colorado Springs days after a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
“Refund Shock” possible for 2023 tax season
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Graphic of meth.
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

Latest News

Crash in Colorado Springs 1/20/23.
Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
File photo.
Colorado man accused of child sexual exploitation
Generic fire truck
Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning
1/19/23
WATCH: Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing