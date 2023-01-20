Keno player turns 20-cent bet into $108K win

By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A resident in Las Vegas turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino.

According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station.

Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers, and all 10 numbers hit for a payout of $108,877.45.

No other information was provided.

