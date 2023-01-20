How Colorado may regulate psychedelic mushrooms after voters decide to decriminalize its use

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - In November of 2022, Coloradans voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and over, as well as allow “healing centers” to administer these substances to participants in a supervised setting. The initiative also says that, by the end of January 2023, Governor Jared Polis must establish an advisory board that will be tasked with creating and implementing regulations for the “healing centers.”

This week in our 11 Breaking News Center, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat down with Luke Niforatos, Exec. Vice President of the national non-profit Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions, to discuss the organization’s initial opposition to the measure and what he believes should be done to keep Coloradans safe if they choose to experiment with psychedelics.

Read the full text on Proposition 122 below:

