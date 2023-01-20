Fountain police officers make carjacking arrest following a chase

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, officers responded to a report in a Walmart in the 6000 block south highway 85 of someone who was threatening people in the area.

According to police, upon arrival officers saw 25-year-old Stephano Gutierrez entering a vehicle that was stopped on South Highway 85. Officers engaged the vehicle and the driver was forced out of the vehicle and the Gutierrez got into the driver’s seat before speeding off the scene.

On Thursday, at 4:30 in the morning, the stolen vehicle was located and recovered by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), in the area Santa Fe Drive in Colorado Springs.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Fountain Police Department’s D.I.C.E. Team were in the area of Santa Fe Drive in Colorado Springs and observed Gutierrez in the area. After a brief foot chase through a wooded creek area, Gutierrez was arrested.

Gutierrez has a criminal history for robbery, controlled substance possession and criminal impersonation. Gutierrez is in the El Paso County jail with a $2,000 bond.

