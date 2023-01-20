FBI Denver offering $25,000 reward for information on pregnancy center arson case

Call the FBI with any information, a reward is being offered.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - FBI Denver is seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of a pregnancy center in Longmont on June 25, 2022.

According to the FBI, the Life Choices building was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson.

The FBI is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service facilities across the country, as a part of a national awareness effort.

“Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The cases represent arsons at reproductive health care facilities across the country between March 2022 and July 2022 with similar fact patterns.

The FBI can investigate the incidents as potential acts of domestic violent extremism, Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) violations, or violent crime matters, depending on the facts of each case.

Anyone with information is asked to:

  • Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)
  • Contact their local FBI office,
  • Submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

You may remain anonymous.

“We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions,” Wray said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska
LEFT: Aaron Miller. RIGHT: Darlene Griffith
Man and woman arrested in Colorado Springs days after a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Colorado Springs Police officers execute a search warrant in the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd....
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
Missing teen Leah Zander.
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help
Rocky Mountain Brewery.
Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business

Latest News

tdb
Fountain police officers make carjacking arrest following a chase
Crews were called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
WATCH: Crews investigate cause of fire near Colorado Springs
Graphic of meth.
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing
01/19/2023
WATCH: FBI Denver seeks information tied to possible arson case