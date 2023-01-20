Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning.

The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.

After further accession by the Colorado Springs Fire Department, staff and students returned to the buildings.

This article will not be updated. The purpose of this news story was to provide the latest information on a school evacuation that included first responders.

