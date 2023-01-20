Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning

Generic fire truck
Generic fire truck(MGN/WGEM)
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning.

The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.

After further accession by the Colorado Springs Fire Department, staff and students returned to the buildings.

This article will not be updated. The purpose of this news story was to provide the latest information on a school evacuation that included first responders.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT equipment and several CSPD patrol cars were seen leaving the area of Platte Avenue and...
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
LEFT: Aaron Miller. RIGHT: Darlene Griffith
Man and woman arrested in Colorado Springs days after a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
“Refund Shock” possible for 2023 tax season
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Graphic of meth.
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

Latest News

Crash in Colorado Springs 1/20/23.
Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
Missing Pueblo boy.
MISSING: 9-year-old boy last seen Thursday morning in Pueblo
File photo.
Colorado man accused of child sexual exploitation
1/19/23
WATCH: Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing