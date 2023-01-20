Colorado man accused of child sexual exploitation

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - 34-year-old Brian Woods was arrested for alleged possession of child porn on Wednesday.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Louisville resident Brian Woods was arrested after a warrant was issued in Boulder County.

The investigation on Brian Woods started after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about the distribution or possession of child sexual abuse material. According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s office, the tip-off was related to a social messaging application.

Woods was booked into the Denver detention center on six counts of sexual exploitation of a child – possession.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it online or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

