Citizens express concerns with draft of plans to reintroduce wolves to Colorado

The meeting was the first of five in the coming weeks where the public can share their thoughts on the wolf reintroduction plan statewide.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) commissioners held the first session of public comment regarding their draft plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the state on Thursday, and people had a lot to say.

The meeting was the commission’s first in Colorado Springs since 2014, and the first of five in the coming weeks where the public can share their thoughts on the reintroduction plan statewide.

About 30 people from across the state signed up to offer their opinions on the draft, and some of the concerns mentioned most often were an issue with phrasing that allows for wolves to potentially be hunted once they reach a certain population and worries that compensation plans for those who lose livestock to the wolves aren’t sufficient enough.

The full draft plan can be read here.

Members of a group of stakeholders who provided feedback to the commission while the plan was being drafted were also in attendance, and while some were content with the current draft, others where disappointed with some of the things that had been overlooked.

“None of us walked away from this, completely satisfied, with what we came up with, with what we gained consensus on,” Renee Deal, a sheep rancher on the advisory group, said. “But I think that speaks to the fact that it was a true compromise.”

A final plan will not be voted on by the CPW commission until May. The remaining public comment meetings will be held through the end of February at the following dates and times:

Jan. 25 – Gunnison - 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Feb. 7 – Rifle - 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Feb. 16 – Virtual via Zoom - 5:30 - 8:30 p.m (you must pre-register for public comment for this virtual hearing by Feb. 9)

Feb. 22 – Denver - 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

