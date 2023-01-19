VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog swept away by floodwaters, trapped in storm drain

Firefighters in Southern California rescue dog swept away in floodwaters. (Source: San Bernardino County Fire/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - First responders in Southern California say a dog has been reunited with its owners after being swept away by floodwaters earlier this week.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, crews responded on Monday to a report of a dog caught in some fast-moving floodwaters.

The 1-year-old Australian shepherd named Seamus reportedly got away from his owner during a walk and was swept into a flood control basin, where he floated away, fire officials said.

Responding firefighters in the area said they were flagged down by an employee at an RV facility who reported hearing a dog barking and seeing it float down the channel to a nearby access tube.

The fire department said crews were able to track down Seamus and find him awaiting rescue in a portion of the storm drain.

San Bernardino County firefighters shared a video of the team rescuing the animal. Crews were able to get Seamus to safety and took him for a ride in one of their fire trucks after the ordeal.

The fire department said its team of firefighters were helped by an identification tag along with an Apple AirTag in locating Seamus.

The Australian shepherd was returned to his home in Loma Linda, and reunited with its owners, fire officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

File photo.
13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska
LEFT: Aaron Miller. RIGHT: Darlene Griffith
Man and woman arrested in Colorado Springs days after a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Colorado Springs Police officers execute a search warrant in the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd....
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
Missing teen Leah Zander.
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help
Rocky Mountain Brewery.
Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business

Latest News

Magic Mushrooms graphic.
How Colorado may regulate psychedelic mushrooms after voters decide to decriminalize its use
WATCH: Non-profit talks ways to stay safe after Colorado decriminalizes psychedelic mushrooms
WATCH: Non-profit talks ways to stay safe after Colorado decriminalizes psychedelic mushrooms
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
More snow Friday night
Winter storm arrives Friday night
White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
Investigation? Review? Biden faces a messaging dilemma