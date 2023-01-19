Stephen Hogan takes over as Colorado Springs Switchbacks head coach

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks had their best season in club history and did not want to “start fresh” or rebuild after the transfer of head coach Brandon Burke. So, when looking for who to fill his spot they knew to look right at the guy who’s worked with Burke for over a decade.

The club announced this morning, Stephen Hogan would be taking over as the fourth head coach of the Switchbacks. Club ownership said having Hogan apart of the team as an assistant for two seasons now, they have no question about Hogan’s abilities and anticipate more success.

