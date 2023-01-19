Sheriff’s office confirms killer in 2018 double-murder in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly five years after an elderly couple was found dead in their eastern El Paso County home, the sheriff’s office says it has closed the case.

The bodies of Larry Nelson, 72, and Pamela Nelson, 70, were discovered on April 14, 2018, in their house on Hobby Horse Lane. A few months later in a seemingly unrelated crime, 46-year-old Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez was slain in a marijuana-related robbery east of Colorado Springs. The suspect, 19-year-old William Bacorn, was killed later that same July day when he ambushed an El Paso County deputy, injuring him before other law enforcement returned fire. More on that story can be found here and here.

While investigating the Del Sol Sanchez homicide, deputies made a surprising discovery: it could be connected to the Nelson murders.

“Detectives received information which confirmed William Bacorn committed the Nelson homicides,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday. “As part of the investigation, forensic testing was conducted on collected evidence from the crime scene by multiple labs to determine if Bacorn was involved and if anyone else was involved. The final round of testing was completed in December of 2022.

“The testing confirmed Bacorn’s involvement and no evidence was found linking any other person to the crime.”

Because Bacorn was killed in 2018, EPSO says the Nelson case is considered closed. The sheriff’s office did not say what it believed the motive in the killings was.

“Our sincere condolences go to the friends and family of Larry Nelson, Pamela Nelson, and Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.