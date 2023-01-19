Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple scenes in and around the city Thursday, all part of one operation.

According to Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, an FBI operation is happening in Colorado Springs Thursday. Mynatt said the FBI is the lead agency and that local law enforcement is assisting.

Mynatt confirmed to 11 News, part of the activity involved a SWAT team and El Paso County Deputies at at least two scenes south of Fountain this morning. One scene was at the intersection of at South Peyton Highway and Myers Road. The second scene was 20 miles away from the first, on the west side of I-25 in the 6900 block of Ghost Walk Point. Mynatt says both scenes were clear as of 11 a.m.

At 10 a.m., a tactical vehicle and several CSPD cars were seen in the area of Platte Avenue and Iowa Avenue in Colorado Springs. Eastbound Platte was closed in the area and re-opened around 11 a.m.

Colorado Springs Police told 11 News that was one of multiple similar scenes in the city planned for the same day, all part of one operation. CSPD officials would not comment further, but said they would put out more details at a later time.

At the time of this writing, 11 News had reached out to the Denver FBI office and was waiting to hear back. This article will be updated as new information comes in.

