Routine roof maintenance could save you thousands in damages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Routine roof inspections after storms are easy to overlook, but can help prevent small damage turn into more serious problems later on.

Roofs and siding protect homes from weather elements and, in Colorado, homes have a lot of tough weather conditions to push through.

“In Colorado, every season is tough on roofs. From the heavy snow and ice dams that can build up in the winter if we’re not careful, to the hailstorms that can come in the summer, to the high heat that can come in the spring and the summer, to the high winds that we see all year long,” said Chris Tholen, owner of Redbox Plus Dumpsters

To save thousands of dollars in damages later on, get ahead of the problem. “After every storm, take 15 minutes and just walk around your house,” said Tholen suggesting you self-inspect your home for any damages.

Check out your gutters, overhanging limbs, skylights, caulking and ceilings to make sure no damage was left behind.

Problems ignored in the beginning can turn into bigger, and more expensive, issues later on down the road.

“Ignoring the signs just leads to what could be thousands of dollars, or tens of thousands of dollars in damage,” said Tholen.

If you don’t feel comfortable patching up your home yourself, reach out to a professional, but don’t wait until it’s too late.

