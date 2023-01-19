Man faces slew of charges after allegedly opening fire in middle of Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A 29-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly opening fire in the middle of Grand Junction.

City police say gunshots broke out Tuesday afternoon near the 12th Street City Market, prompting numerous businesses and part of a hospital to shelter-in-place for what was feared to be an active shooter.

Police and SWAT swarmed the area, and following a short standoff, the suspect was taken into custody. Details on the standoff were not immediately available, but Grand Junction police said they never fired their weapons.

While they found a number of vehicles sprayed with bullets, police do not believe anyone was hurt.

Identified as Michael Viegas, the suspect is now facing more than 30 charges, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, three counts of attempted first-degree assault, 25 counts of prohibited use of weapons, and resisting arrest.

