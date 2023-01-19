Crews called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Smoke was visible at about 5:15 p.m. in an area near Constitution and Powers. One 11 News viewer captured video of the blaze while driving along Waynoka Road. The exact location of the fire was not available.

It isn’t clear what caused the fire, but it was burning brush and trees in an area that appeared to be along Sand Creek.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.