Crews called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday

Crews called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Smoke was visible at about 5:15 p.m. in an area near Constitution and Powers. One 11 News viewer captured video of the blaze while driving along Waynoka Road. The exact location of the fire was not available.

It isn’t clear what caused the fire, but it was burning brush and trees in an area that appeared to be along Sand Creek.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police officers execute a search warrant in the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd....
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
File photo.
13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska
Rocky Mountain Brewery.
Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business
LEFT TO RIGHT, TOP: Cisneros-Mena, Garcia, Hoshour and Love. LEFT TO RIGHT, BOTTOM: Maxwell,...
WANTED: 8 people suspected of violent crimes sought in the Colorado Springs area
Adam Vanmeter
ONLY ON 11 NEWS: Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
Colorado Parks & Wildlife honors Pueblo rangers for live-saving efforts
Crews called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday
Crews called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday
Quiet Thursday, another storm Friday
More snow Friday night
1/18/23
WATCH: Colorado Parks & Wildlife honors Pueblo rangers for live-saving efforts