WATCH LIVE: Colorado Parks & Wildlife honors Pueblo rangers for live-saving efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Colorado Parks & Wildlife will award five Pueblo rangers for their life-saving efforts during several incident that occurred in 2022 between May and October.

CPW says that this is the first time in nine years that the commission is meeting in Colorado Springs.

According to CPW, commissioners will be awarding plaques to rangers that assisted in the following incidents:

Pulled children out of the water when a boat overturned.

Helped two women who got blown out on the lake while they were paddle boarding.

Saved a couple and gave their 3-year-old mouth-to-mouth until a helicopter arrived.

