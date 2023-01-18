WATCH LIVE: Colorado Parks & Wildlife honors Pueblo rangers for live-saving efforts

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Colorado Parks & Wildlife will award five Pueblo rangers for their life-saving efforts during several incident that occurred in 2022 between May and October.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article.

CPW says that this is the first time in nine years that the commission is meeting in Colorado Springs.

According to CPW, commissioners will be awarding plaques to rangers that assisted in the following incidents:

  • Pulled children out of the water when a boat overturned.
  • Helped two women who got blown out on the lake while they were paddle boarding.
  • Saved a couple and gave their 3-year-old mouth-to-mouth until a helicopter arrived.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police officers execute a search warrant in the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd....
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
File photo.
13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska
Rocky Mountain Brewery.
Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business
Adam Vanmeter
ONLY ON 11 NEWS: Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest
LEFT TO RIGHT, TOP: Cisneros-Mena, Garcia, Hoshour and Love. LEFT TO RIGHT, BOTTOM: Maxwell,...
WANTED: 8 people suspected of violent crimes sought in the Colorado Springs area

Latest News

Logo courtesy: City of Pueblo
Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency through Jan. 27
1.18.23
Windy and cold Wednesday, showers end
On the left: Lizet and Marie. On the right: Marie and George.
Colorado Springs man found incompetent to stand trial; accused of killing his wife and child
Power restored after car crash triggers outage in southeast Colorado Springs